  • Home

Police find $30,000 worth of Marijuana in Owego

Posted: Updated:
OWEGO, N.Y. -

Troopers removed $30,000 worth of marijuana from an island in the Susquehanna River in Owego. 

Last Friday, with the help of CNET and Troopers from the underwater recovery team.

Officials said they have not made any arrests at this time.  