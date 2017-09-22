Former Home of Bobby's Place, "The Pub @ North & Main" in Endwell Celebrates Opening Day

The Pub at North and Main in Endwell celebrated its opening day Friday afternoon.

The pub, formerly known as Bobby’s Place, has the same owner but with new features.

The bar is rectangular shaped, allowing customers to always be facing someone, tables have mini TV’s on the wall next to them, and the kitchen will remain open every night until close.

Owner Bobby Larnerd wants to keep his new restaurant friendly and safe, and is looking forward to his second chance.

I feel honored to be able to do this for a second time, and I’m going to do it right for everybody out there.

The Pub at North and Main is open Sunday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.