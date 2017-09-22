Southern Tier's Legacy Radio Station Celebrates 90 Years

Since 1927, thousands of residents in the Southern Tier have tuned in to this historic radio station over the years to listen to...well, everything. From music to national and local news, there was always one place to find what you were looking for locally, WNBF News Radio AM 1290.

Celebrating its 90th Anniversary, WNBF Radio held a gala event at the Roberson Museum and Science Center, Friday, allowing guests to enjoy dinner cocktails, music, and a silent auction benefiting CHOW.

As a special presentation, fans of this local communication format had the opportunity to walk throughout the Roberson Mansion enjoying radio memorabilia that spanned the AM station's 90 years of service. Many of which, is still being utilized today.

"WNBF has something for everyone. We have kept are mission alive to this day, bringing factual information to the public, and we have been here for decades of good and bad in our community. WNBF has been there," said Roger Neel, Branch Manager and Morning Show host.

Roger Neel has been a radio announcer with WNBF since 1978. Originally brought to the station to broadcast the Binghamton Dusters' hockey games, Neel said his being a part of such an historic communication branch is "a dream come true."

According to Roger Neel, the crucial key to keeping the AM station constantly airing content has been WNBF's owner, Town Square Media. He said most companies shut down for financial reasons and become very selective on what they air, but Town Square Media allows them to share a passion of bringing local news to the Southern Tier.

"In the 30's, two big floods, WNBF was on the air. In the 2000's, two big floods, WNBF was on the air. Blizzards, we would stay in the studio over-night, WNBF was on the air. We're fortunate to have [Town Square Media] that shares the same passion that we still have," said Roger Neel.

Neel said he hopes for another 90 years of improving service, where people can look back and say "WNBF was always there."