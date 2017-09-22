Heat Run to Kick Off Next Weekend Benefiting David's Refuge

The Heat Run kicks off on Saturday, September 30th, at 10:45 a.m. at the Vestal Coal House.

The event kicks off with a 1K “fun run” for kids and people of all abilities, followed by 5K and 10K timed races.

Awards, refreshments, and music will follow the run.

Mirabito Energy Products along with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are just a few of the local sponsors.

All proceeds from the run go directly to David’s Refuge, a non-profit organization that provides respite for caretakers of children with special needs or life-threatening illnesses.

For more information on the run visit Mirabito5K.Eventbrite.com.