'Men Who Cook' Event Supports Local Mental Health Organization

The 15th annual Men Who Cook event raised money for the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier (MHAST) on Thursday night.

MHAST is a non-profit organization that works to better the lives of everyone in the community by improving their mental health and wellness.

More than 20 local celebrities, politicians, and community leaders - including Fox 40's own Jonathan Gordon and Jeremy Donovan - cooked and served food for more than 400 people.

"This is a great event, there's always the fundraising aspect of an event like this, but really it allows us to raise awareness about an important cause," said Keith Leahey, MHAST Executive Director.

The male chefs were judged by a panel of all female judges for Best Tasting, Best Food Presentation, Healthiest, Most Unique, and Best Creative Staging. People who bought tickets to the event could vote for the People’s Choice category.

Leahey says he expects to raise more than $30,000 for his organization, which will go a long way to helping MHAST expand.

"Stigma is something that we're always try to combat, so if individuals can learn more about something that we do and we can raise a little bit of money, that's pretty much it," said Leahey.

The organization was hoping to raise a little extra money this year as they prepare to move from their current location (153 Court Street) to their new home (147 Broad Avenue). The transition into the new building is expected to take place in the middle of October.