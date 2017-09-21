Wednesday Night on FOX 40!

Two explosive season premieres start at 8pm with a brand new EMPIRE - Lucius decides to make a public appearance in honor of Empire's 20th anniversary; Cookie struggles to reforge a connection with Lucius; the LAPD investigates Andre about the night the explosion happened; Diana pursues her campaign against the Lyons.

Then on a new STAR - Star is determined to let the group know their album still has a release date; Simone has a difficult time with bullying; Alexandra, despite previous hardships, decides to move in with Derek; Carlotta deals with difficult management decision.