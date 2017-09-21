Time To Let Your Geek Flag Fly At 5th Annual RoberCon

It's time to get out your lightsabers, magic wands, and sonic screw drivers. RoberCon Sci-Fi and Fantasy Convention is back for the 5th year.

Organizers describe it as a "fan run convention." The event is focused on discussion and building a community. The convention has grown in the past 5 years, starting off with around 30 panelists, now over 100 individuals are sitting on panels, discussing topics such as Star Wars, Doctor Who, Stranger Things, and Harry Potter.

"You really meet people who share your interests," says Chris Kocher, Programming Co-Chair.

This year's special guest is New York Times Bestselling Author Faith Hunter. The costume contest is also back and will take place on Sunday October 1st.

RoberCon runs from September 30th to October 1st at Roberson Museum and Science Center. Tickets are still available at www.robercon.org.