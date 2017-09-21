BC United Way Director Resigns

The Board of Directors of the United Way of Broome County announces that it has accepted the resignation of Robin Alpaugh, Executive Director, effective today September 21, 2017.



The Board thanked Robin for his dedicated service to our organization and wishes him all the best with his future endeavors.



The Board appointed LoriAnne Welch, Director of Resource Development at the United Way, as the Interim Executive Director while it conducts a search for a replacement. The search for our next Executive Director will commence immediately