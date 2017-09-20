Broome County Sheriff’s Office Holds Open House

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office held an open house Wednesday, giving residents the chance to see equipment up close and take a tour of the jail.

People of all ages attended the event to get a glimpse at the day-to-day life of a County Sheriff.

Dozens of children and adults got a chance to ride in SWAT team vehicles, patrol cars, try on gear, and meet a K-9.

Broome County Sheriff David Harder hopes to continue this event for many years to come.

This is national sheriff’s week so we brought out our equipment for the public to see. You are taxpayers, you have the right to take a look, and I want you to see what we have for equipment.

One of the most popular features of the open house was a tour of the jail.

People had the chance to see one of the women’s quarters and a cell.

The open was most special to families with young children who got to see their heroes up close, like Sara and Oscar Urmatbea.

My son likes big cars… and for myself and my husband as parents, it’s good that we were able to see how the officers in Broome County are protecting us and the type of facilities available that I didn’t really know about.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is continuing efforts to build trust in the community with events like the open house.

After tonight’s success, they are hoping to continue the event to improve their relationship with residents.