BPD Investigate Armed Robbery at Convenience Store

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The Binghamton Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Main Street convenience store.

The Police said a man walked into the S K Mini Mart-- held up a knife, demanded money, and then ran out.

Officers described the suspect, as a six foot tall, black male with a thin build, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, yellow mask and gloves.