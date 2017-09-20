Ten People Charged in Federal Multi-State Methamphetamine Ring

Ten people, nine from Broome County and one from Arizona, have been charged for their roles in a multi-state methamphetamine ring that Officials say spanned "multiple years." An 11th individual was also arrested, but he was not arraigned at the Federal level.

According to the indictment, which was given to Fox 40 by the United States Department of Justice, the ten people mentioned in the complaint are facing anywhere from 10 years to life.

Suspects Arrested

Charles Green Jr., 42, Binghamton

Rachel Millard, 35, Endicott

Akuan Johnson, 39, Binghamton

Alonso Harris, 42, Youngstown, Arizona

Amanda Kamp, 27, Binghamton

Vincent Harrell, Jr., 39, Endicott

Kenneth Wilson, 46, Binghamton

Misti Evans, 37, Endicott

Jolene Barrett-Stoeckel, 41, Johnson City

George Clarke, 41 Endicott

Green Jr., Millard, Johnson, and Harris are all facing multiple felonies.

Count one of the indictment alleges that all ten Defendants committed Methamphetamine Conspiracy. This means they conspired to knowingly and intentionally distribute, and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to the document, the incidents took place in January 2015 and again on September 5, 2017, the controlled substance in methamphetamine.

Cont two of the indictment alleges that Harris, Green, Johnson, and Millard also committed Money Laundering Conspiracy. This means they conspired to commit money laundering by knowing that the property involved in one or more financial transactions represented the proceeds of some form of unlawful activity.

Green Jr., is facing 10-to-life for count one and 20 years maximum for count two. Millard is facing 10-to life for count one and 20 years maximum for count two. Johnson is facing life on count one due to having two prior felony convictions and 20 years maximum on count two.

All ten of the Defendants are accused of committing Methamphetamine Conspiracy. Kamp is facing 20 years maximum, Harrell, Jr. is facing 20-to-life, Wilson is facing life due to having five prior felony convictions, Evans is facing 10-to-life, Barrett-Stoeckel is facing 10-to-life, and George Clarke, whose name has been redacted from the indictment is also facing charges on count one, according to his lawyer. Paul Battisti says his client, Clarke, was in Federal Court today after a violation of a previous drug felony sentence.

The Department of Justice says all of the Defendants had "extensive travel for a couple of years between Arizona and Binghamton." They added that "cash went back and forth to Arizona."

During the searches, the DEA also seized the following drugs and weapons.

George Clarke: .357 magnum Smith & Wesson pistol and a .38 Ruger

Akuan Johnson: .9mm Sig Sauer P250 pistol, around 2 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, .25 pounds of marijuana, and 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in his Johnson City storage locker

Charles Green: 4 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 1 grams of heroin

Amanda Kamp: 4 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 1 grams of heroin

Rachel Millard: 2 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, packaging materials, digital scales, cell phones, and assorted pills

Four cars, including three Mercedes and a BMW, were seized.

2007 Mercedes Benz, black, (Jerome Bell)

2009 Mercedes Benz, black, (Akuan Johnson)

2007 Mercedes Benz, gray, (Akuan Johnson)

2006 BMW X5, brown, (Jerome Bell)

According to the indictment, Johnson, Harrell, Wilson, and Clarke all have prior drug convictions.

Johnson was convicted of Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in Queens County Court around August 5, 1997, and sentenced to 30 days in prison. He was also convicted in Orange County Court on April 1, 2004, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance/Narcotic and was sentenced to 54 months to 9 years.

Harrell was convicted of a felony drug offense around May 30, 2002, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in Broome County Court and was sentenced to 5 years.

Wilson has drug felony convictions dating back to July 22, 1991 (New York County), March 7, 1997 (New York County), February 4, 1999 (New York County), December 21, 2000 (Broome County), and October 28, 2004 (Broome County). In total, he has been sentenced to between 12.5 and 19 years over his lifetime.

The 11th individual arrested was 32-year-old Robert Patton from Waverly. According to the New York State Police, the Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team investigated 125 Providence Street and arrested Patton for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was arraigned in the Village of Waverly Court and is being held in the Tioga County Jail without bail.

During the search of Patton, the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team seized the following.

3.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine

2 ounces of cocaine

Safe containing $50,000

An inactive methamphetamine box lab

Scales and packing materials

2002 Dodge Dakota Pickup Truck

Metal knuckles and metal knuckle knife

According to Authorities, the crystal methamphetamine seized in Tioga County has an estimated street value of $120,000.

Wednesday's busts stem from a multi-year investigation called Operation Hailstorm and included search warrant executions at 12 Highland Avenue in Endwell, 125 Providence Street, 132 Broad Street, and 460 Broad Street, Apt. 210 in Waverly. A New York State Police Trooper tells Fox 40 that there was an "attempted drug bust" at 4 Ogden Street in Binghamton, but no arrests were made.

You can read the entire indictment below:

Stick with Fox 40, your source for local news, for the latest details on the multi-state methamphetamine bust.