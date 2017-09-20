Section IV remains well represented in HSF State Rankings

The latest NYSSWA High School State Football Rankings have been released and Section IV remains well represented with ten teams ranked and five earning honorable mentions:
Class A:
Union-Endicott - 13
Johnson City - Honorable Mention
Class B:
Chenango Forks - 2
Norwich - 16
Susquehanna Valley - 24
Class C:
Newark Valley - 1
Oneonta - 19
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - Honorable Mention
Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour - Honorable Mention
Class D:
Sidney - 2
Harpursville/Afton - 10
Tioga - 17
Deposit/Hancock - 20
Bainbridge-Guilford - Honorable Mention
Elmira Notre Dame - Honorable Mention
Unatego/Franklin - Honorable Mention