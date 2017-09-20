Endwell Drug Bust At House Neighbors Call "A Big Problem"

A multi-year, multi-state meth ring from Arizona to the Southern Tier all connected to a house in Endwell. Around 6am this morning, residents say they were woken up by a crash, what one neighbor thinks must have been the SWAT team breaking in through a window.

Police and feds flooded Highland Ave in Endwell, arresting tenants at #12. It's a property with a troubled past, according to a parcel history document from the Town of Union coding office. The document lists several code violations ranging from excessive garbage to overgrown grass, but Wednesday morning, it was a much more serious problem.

Police are searching a home on Highland Ave in Endwell. Neighbors tell me they've been here since 6am... pic.twitter.com/q2FMBGmlfB — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) September 20, 2017

Neighbors watched from behind windows and from porches as the SWAT team went in with hoods, masks, and gloves. Tenants of 12 Highland were brought out in handcuffs and loaded into cars. A meth bust in a usually quiet neighborhood.

A neighbor wouldn't go on camera, but says the house was a meth lab. Been going on for about a year. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) September 20, 2017

The landlord for 12 Highland Ave is listed as Lou Bertoni Properties LLC. Bertoni doesn't live there. Fox 40 reached out to Bertoni, but were unable to get through.

The Endwell bust was part of Operation Hailstorm, which also carried out searches in Binghamton, Johnson City, and Waverly, leading to 9 arrests in Broome and Tioga Counties as well as one arrest in the state of Arizona.

Just hours after the bust in Endwell, there was also a heavy police presence on Ogden Street in Binghamton. A New York State Trooper leaving the scene confirmed to Fox 40 that it was an attempted drug bust.

A NYS trooper also confirmed to @JGordonWICZ that there was also an attempted drug bust on Ogden Street in Binghamton. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) September 20, 2017

Nine suspects were charged in Federal Court in Binghamton. Possible sentences for those defendants range from 10 years to life in state prison.