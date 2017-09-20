Harpursville Fire Chief Named New Acting Fire Coordinator

Harpursville Fire Chief Jeff Buckler has been named acting Broome County Fire Coordinator. Buckler will replace Thomas Vroman as of September 25, 2017.

“When it comes to the safety of the residents of Broome County we want the absolute best,” said

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “Jeff Buckler’s reputation, his experience and the recommendations we received made it an

easy choice.”

Garnar added Buckler was recommended by members of the Fire Chief Association and Fire Advisory Board. The Harpursville native has been a member of the town's fire department for 28 years. In 2011, the Broome County Firefighters Association named Buckler firefighter of the year.

He has also been an EMT for 25 years.