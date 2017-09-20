  • Home

8 Arrested in Endwell in "Multi-year" Federal Drug Investigation

Posted: Updated:
Federal meth bust Federal meth bust
BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

Eight people have been arraigned on federal drug trafficking charges following a multi-year investigation that led to a Wednesday morning raid an Endwell residence. Authorities say a ninth person connected to the 11 Highland Avenue bust was arrested in Arizona.

Neighbors tell Fox 40 that at about 6 a.m. police began searching the first and second-floor apartments at 11 Highland Avenue in Endwell. According to Broome County property records, the property is owned by Samuel and Sabrina Scelsi.

Later that morning, police searched a residence at 4 Ogden Street in the City of Binghamton. No one was arrested.

Fox 40 reporters Jonathan Gordon and Amy Hogan will be updating this story throughout the day and will begin complete coverage beginning at 6 p.m.