8 Arrested in Endwell in "Multi-year" Federal Drug Investigation

Eight people have been arraigned on federal drug trafficking charges following a multi-year investigation that led to a Wednesday morning raid an Endwell residence. Authorities say a ninth person connected to the 11 Highland Avenue bust was arrested in Arizona.

Neighbors tell Fox 40 that at about 6 a.m. police began searching the first and second-floor apartments at 11 Highland Avenue in Endwell. According to Broome County property records, the property is owned by Samuel and Sabrina Scelsi.

Police are searching a home on Highland Ave in Endwell. Neighbors tell me they've been here since 6am... pic.twitter.com/q2FMBGmlfB — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) September 20, 2017

Later that morning, police searched a residence at 4 Ogden Street in the City of Binghamton. No one was arrested.

Neighbors say Police presence took place at 4 Ogden St. in Binghamton. NYSP Trooper called it an "attempted drug bust." @wicztv pic.twitter.com/J2jmeUzj7S — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) September 20, 2017

