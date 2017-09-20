Deemie Wins JC GOP Primary, Absentee Ballots Counted

Johnson City’s Republican Primary Election took place Tuesday, and numbers show Gregory Deemie on top. There are currently 51 absentee ballots that have yet to be counted, but Deemie said he is cautiously optomistic.

Deemie "cautiously optimistic" About Mayoral Race With 51 Absentee Ballots Not Counted

By 12 votes, Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie edged out his challengers in a three-way primary to be the Republican nominee in the JC Mayor's race after 51 absentee ballots were counted Wednesday morning.

Deemie received 273 votes compared to the 261 cast for his opponent and sitting Republican trustee Richard Balles. Trustee Martin Meaney received 181 votes.

Deemie held a narrow victory against Balles after the September 13 primary (255 to 237) with an 18 vote lead. He will now square off against Democrat Andrew Holbert in the general election.