Deemie Wins JC GOP Primary, Absentee Ballots Counted

Deemie Wins JC GOP Primary, Absentee Ballots CountedPosted: Updated:
Broome Board of Elections
Deemie "cautiously optimistic" About Mayoral Race With 51 Absentee Ballots Not Counted
Johnson City’s Republican Primary Election took place Tuesday, and numbers show Gregory Deemie on top. There are currently 51 absentee ballots that have yet to be counted, but Deemie said he is cautiously optomistic.
