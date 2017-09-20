  • Home

Deemie Wins JC GOP Primary, Absentee Ballots Counted

Posted: Updated:
Broome Board of Elections Broome Board of Elections
BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

By 12 votes, Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie edged out his challengers in a three-way primary to be the Republican nominee in the JC Mayor's race after 51 absentee ballots were counted Wednesday morning.

Deemie received 273 votes compared to the 261 cast for his opponent and sitting Republican trustee Richard Balles. Trustee Martin Meaney received 181 votes.

Deemie held a narrow victory against Balles after the September 13 primary (255 to 237) with an 18 vote lead. He will now square off against Democrat Andrew Holbert in the general election.