Police Still Investigating Woman Struck, Killed by Train in Endicott

The Endicott Police have released the name of the woman who was struck and killed by a train last Friday.



The Endicott Assistant Police Chief, Craig Williams told Fox 40 that Kostadina Donnelly, 30 of Endicott was the victim in last weeks incident. On Friday officials said the train did not have time to blow the horn when it spotted the women walking on the train tracks.

The Endicott Police are not releasing anymore information at this time.

