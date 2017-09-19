Tioga County Veterans’ Services Holds Veterans' Fair

Tioga County Veterans’ Services held its first Veterans Fair in Candor Tuesday.

Twenty-two agencies attended to inform local veterans about what services are available to them in the county.

Tioga County Veterans’ Services Director, John Holton Sr., a Vietnam Navy veteran himself, works to do all he can to make sure that our local heros are getting the help they need.

It gives a level of comfort to these humble, very stoic men and women who have served our country. They quite often don’t seek out help until they’re actually in desperate need of services.

Tioga County has nearly 5,000 veterans, and the agencies hope to help in any way they can from providing services to family members, to treating veterans with their emotional scars.

Edith Jordan, Director of Community Development for the Research and Recognition Project, is working with her colleagues to combat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

They have started a protocol to help treat PTSD, and it is making a huge impact on veterans.

One out of every four veterans coming back to stateside will have some form of PTSD. The new protocol has proven 97% effective of eliminating PTSD in our U.S. Veterans. Not only do we have the clinical data proving that this is effective, we also have medical evidence.

Dorolyn Perry, a volunteer with the VFM Post #1371, has been helping veterans for over 40 years.

We have so many veterans out there who need help especially our veterans returning from overseas. We want to be there for them and do what we can for them. They don’t know how to get the information, and it’s important to get the information out to our veterans.

Tioga County is hoping to continue reaching out to local veterans by bringing back the fair for many years to come.

For more information on the PTSD protocol from the Research and Recognition Project, visit www.nlprandr.org.