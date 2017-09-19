Local Law Enforcement Announce Charity Golf Tournament "Cops for a Cause"

Local law-enforcement agencies got together Tuesday to announce the first annual charity golf tournament Cops for a Cause.

The tournament starts Friday at 10 a.m. at the Links at Hiawatha Landing in Apalachin.

Cops for a Cause will benefit three local charities: Traci's Hope, Room to Heal, and the Southern Tier Veteran Support Group. A donation will also be made to Golisano Children's Hospital.

Law enforcement officers hope to make this an ongoing event.

Cops for Cause board member Scott Pauly looks forward to continuing outreach in the community.

We live and we work in these communities, and without the support of the community and good police/community relations, where are we? This is a great opportunity for us to give back, and show a different side of law enforcement.