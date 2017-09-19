NY Joins Multi-State Investigation Of Opioid Makers

41 state attorneys general, including Eric Schneiderman, on Tuesday announced a multi-state investigation looking at whether companies that make or sell prescription opioids are illegally marketing or selling the drugs.

Schneiderman said the scope of the investigation grew Monday when the coalition of AG's sent additional subpoenas and requests for documents to four more pharmaceutical companies.

Endo International plc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd./Cephalon Inc.

Allergan Inc.

The group served separate subpoenas to Purdue Pharma, the company that makes Oxycontin.

Also under investigation - companies that distribute 90 percent of opioids in the U.S.

AmerisourceBergen

Cardinal Health

McKesson

Schneiderman said those distributors alone make nearly $500 billion a year in revenue. The bi-partisan lawsuit follows a recent New York Times investigation that found insurers continue to restrict coverage to non-opioid pain prescriptions because they are more expensive than generic opioid medications.