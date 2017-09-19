AG Schneiderman Calls on Data Security Information From Experian, TransUnion

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman Tuesday said his office has requested Experian and TransUnion, the two other major credit reporting agencies, provide detailed data security measures, following the recent Equifax data breach.

Schneiderman says the September 7th Equifax data breach affects some 8 million New Yorkers. Schneiderman's office the next day launched an investigation into the matter.

His office is recommending New Yorkers take the following steps to protect themselves after the Equifax hack:

Check your credit reports from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion by visitingannualcreditreport.com. Accounts or activity that you do not recognize could indicate identity theft. This is a free service.

Consider placing a credit freeze on your files. A credit freeze makes it harder for someone to open a new account in your name. It will not prevent a thief from using any of your existing accounts.

Monitor your existing credit card and bank accounts closely for unauthorized charges. Call the credit card company or bank immediately about any charges you do not recognize.

Since Social Security numbers were affected, there is risk of tax fraud. Tax identity theft happens when someone uses your Social Security number to get a tax refund or a job. Consider filing your taxes early and pay close attention to correspondence from the IRS.

Since hackers may have access to personal contact info, New Yorkers should remain vigilant against possible hacking and phishing attempts by cybercriminals.

On September 11, Equifax retracted its policy prohibiting consumers from filing a lawsuit if they signed up for free help.