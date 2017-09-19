Binghamton Devils: Ice Painting Is Underway, So Is The Countdown To Game Day

On the outside of the arena, the Binghamton Devils logo is up, and inside crews are painting the lines and logo on the ice.

"This is always an exciting time here at the arena and everyone is really working hard to make sure we get everything done in time," says Tom Mitchell, the team's Executive Vice President.

.@BingDevils are prepping the arena for the inaugural season. The signs are going up and the ice is being painted. pic.twitter.com/eNZB5nMssT — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) September 19, 2017

The ice painting will take 3 to 4 days, easily finished before the home opener on October 7th. Mitchell hopes the new team will bring in fans from all over the region, not just Binghamton hockey lovers. The organization has already seen a spike in season ticket sales, surpassing the amount sold last year under the Binghamton Senators name.