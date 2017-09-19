$32,000 In Marijuana Seized In Binghamton Bust

Nearly 8 pounds of marijuana was seized from the passenger seat of a car in Binghamton's north side on Friday. Valued at $32,000, Mayor Rich David says this is the largest marijuana bust in the city in 8 years.

Binghamton Patrolman Paul Ryan was carrying out a routine patrol when he saw a car leaving an area known for drug activity. He followed the car on a hunch and after seeing two traffic violations, Ryan pulled over the driver. That's when he saw the drugs piled on the passenger seat, packaged in clear plastic bags.

"There was no attempt to really hide any of this," says David.

In addition to the drugs, $2,590 cash was also seized from the vehicle. The driver, 30 year old Benjamin Key, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the 2nd degree. The Berkshire man is out on $1,000 cash bail.

Binghamton police chief Joseph Zikuski says while the focus has been on the heroin epidemic, getting any sort of illegal substance off the streets is important.

"This is a very lucrative business as you can see, which could lead to violence... territory just like with any other drug," says Zikuski, "So when you start taking stuff like this off the street we don't know what we've prevented. Somebody robbing him or fighting over turf."

Mayor David says this bust is part of a more aggressive approach to criminal activity on the north side. David says the city and the police department receive many calls from residents in that area of the city alerting them to suspicious or illegal activity. Zikuski says this sort of community partnership is helpful for pin pointing areas of concern or keeping known trouble areas on the radar of the police department.