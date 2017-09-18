NJ Man Arrested in Owego for Fleeing from Police

State Police at Owego arrested a New Jersey man on Saturday, after he sped away from an officer.

Christopher M. Roberson, 20, is facing multiple charges including, the Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, and several traffic violations.

Police said Roberson was speeding at 82 miles per hour on State Route 17, when a trooper signaled his lights for Roberson to pull over.

Roberson sped off until he slid off the road and struck a utility pole, police said he was not injured from the incident.

Officials said they also found about two grams of marijuana in his car.

Roberson was arraigned in the Town of Owego Court, and sent to the Tioga County Jail on $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 property bond.