Jury Selection in the Trial of a Binghamton Man Accused of Murder

Jury Selection began on Monday, for the trial of the Binghamton Man accused of second degree murder in 2015.

Joshua Taylor is accused of killing James High, on July 24, 2015, in front of the Antler Lodge on Chenango Street.

Police found High with multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

