Town of Kirkwood Announces $1.8 Million Road Improvement Project

Senator Fred Akshar along with Kirkwood town officials announced Monday a road improvement project slated for Spring 2018.

The $1.8 million project will update 44 miles of road in Kirkwood.

Senator Akshar secured $400,000 to add to the original budget of $1.4 million.

Town of Kirkwood Supervisor is pleased at how much money the town is saving taxpayers.

We’re always trying to do something extra for our taxpayers. We don’t collect garbage here, we don’t have a police force.. So we’re always looking for things that we could do.

The project is set to finish by the summer of 2018.