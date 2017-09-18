Mayor David Announces Additional License Plate Readers to be Installed in City

The city of Binghamton rolled out new license plate readers as part of the Safe City Initiative.

The readers send Binghamton Police alerts immediately after tagging a suspicious vehicle.

The alerts will notify police for infractions such as stolen vehicles, stolen plates, and wanted persons.

The city currently has 15 readers at 8 locations.

So far they have been a success after only being active for a few weeks, with arrests already taking place.

Last week at the intersection of Floral Avenue and Main Street, a pickup truck reported stolen in Tennessee had passed by a reader.

Police were alerted and soon tracked down the truck.

Once found, the occupants fled on foot.

Police apprehended the suspects and found a handgun and mask inside of the truck.

Although police will store the information from the readers for five years, Chief of Police Joseph Zikuski does not want people to think this is an invasion of privacy.

This is not going to affect law-abiding citizens who are just going about their business. We’re mostly using this for criminal activity. We’re not using this to collect data on individuals or anything like that. This is to protect them, not invade their privacy.

Since August 30th, almost $5,000 in fines have been collected thanks to the readers.

The city plans to add seven more readers at five new locations next year.

Mayor David and @BinghamtonPD announce license plate readers in the city. Readers send notification to PD. Will not issue tickets itself. pic.twitter.com/jCn0X0Qbmt — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) September 18, 2017