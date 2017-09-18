Two Suspects Plead Not Guilty In Murder Of 11-Year-Old Girl

Two men pleaded not guilty in the murder and rape of an 11-year-old girl in the Town of Norwich. On Monday, friends and family of Jacelyn O'Connor once again filled the courtroom for the arraignment of James Brower and Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding.

The men, described as a couple by the Chenango County District Attorney, are accused of killing the Town of Morris girl on July 30th while she was staying at Brower's home for a summer visit. O'Connor is the half-sibling of Brower's other children, who were in the home at the time of her death.

"This happened at his home. He feels responsible for all the young people who were living there, so this is a terrible situation, terrible tragedy for everyone involved," says Brower's defense attorney John Cameron.

Sitting next to Cameron in court, Brower shook his head when District Attorney Joseph McBride mentioned the accusations against him. In contrast, Rundstrom-Wooding's expression remained the same throughout the proceedings. The men are being tried separately.

2nd defendant Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding is at the courthouse for arraignment. Accused of killing 11 year old girl. pic.twitter.com/UPAwF0Uy8w — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) September 18, 2017

A grand jury handed down indictments last week. The main suspect, Rundstrom-Wooding, has an 8 count indictment against him, including 3 counts of murder and 2 counts of rape. Brower's indictment is shorter, totaling 4 counts.

The difference in the charges against the men lies in their roles in O'Connor's death. In Brower's felony hearing last month the prosecution said evidence points to Rundstrom-Wooding committing the sexual assault of the 11-year-old girl and smothering her with a pillow while Brower covered for him. Prosecutors say the two men ultimately worked together to cause O'Connor's death.

Rundstrom-Wooding's Indictment:

One count murder in the 1st degree

Two counts murder in the 2nd degree

Two counts rape in the 1st degree

Tampering with physical evidence

Possessing a sexual performance by a child

Making a punishable false written statement

Brower's Indictment:

One count murder in the 2nd degree

Hindering prosecution

Tampering with physical evidence

Making a punishable false written statement

Presiding Judge Frank Revoir set bail for Rundstrom-Wooding at $500,000 cash or $1 million bond. Bail for Brower is set at $400,000 cash or $800,000 bond. Brower's attorney says he doubts his client will be able to pay the bail. Fox 40 waited outside the courthouse for Rundstrom-Wooding's lawyer, but he did not appear for comment.

Brower's lawyer says he's doubtful that his client will be able to post bail. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) September 18, 2017

The prosecution could offer limited comment at this point in the court proceedings.

"All we can do is be ready and prepared and that's what we're doing," says McBride.

McBride did say the District Attorney's office is providing the defense with all the evidence they have against the suspects. The defense then has 45 days to file a motion. Pre-trial hearings could happen early in 2018 with trials for each defendant taking place later in the year.