Binghamton Firefighters Host 7th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Around 150 firefighters and citizens from all over New York State took part in the 7th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Participants climbed 110 stories of the State Office Building in downtown Binghamton, to honor firefighters who lost their lives in the horrific terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

"It just gives you a small perspective of what they had to go through. Just makes you realize the dedication, and what they were trying to do to accomplish their jobs. It was to save peoples lives and unfortunately, they lost their lives," said Chris Mallory, Binghamton Firefighter and coordinator of the event.

The Binghamton Firefighter's Benevolent Association hosted the event. Before participants took the climb, a ceremony was held to honor the 343 FDNY firefighters who were unable to finish their climb on 9/11. A bell was rung for each firefighter who lost their life.

It's been 16 years since the tragic day of 9/11. Some of the firefighters wore their full gear for the climb. Binghamton firefighter, Chris Mallory says its a humbling experience completing the event.

"It makes me realize for one, that I am not necessarily in the best shape. And two, what they had to deal with. We have a lot of people in the stair wells today, it's warm but its nothing compared to what they had to go through," said Mallory.

After completing the climb, one participant yelled, "Pain is temporary, 9/11 remembrance is forever."