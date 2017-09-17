Sears at the Oakdale Mall Closes

The Sears in the Oakdale Mall closed its doors for good on Sunday, September 17 to become the second of two anchor stores to leave the mall this year.

On June 22, Sears confirmed that they would be closing the Johnson City location, calling it 'unprofitable.'

We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores.

A major liquidation sale began on June 30 and some shoppers were still taking advantage of last day deals on Sunday.

Endicott Resident Matthew Vacquero was picking up cheap wooden shelves for $2 each.

"It's very convenient, it's nice to find a good deal," said Vacquero.

He hopes more local stores will take over the now vacant space.

"I think they should break up the space and put up a bunch of little local assorted outlets and specialty stores," said Vacquero.

Thomas Coe worked at Sears from August 2016 through January 2017 and says employees weren't shocked by the news that the store was closing.

"We were all expecting it, a lot of people were already looking for second jobs because it was pretty obvious with our sales being down," said Coe.

He hopes an entertainment center comes to JC.

"Maybe we could have an entertainment center or you could have one thing on the bottom level, one thing on the top level," said Coe.

The announcement that Sears was closing came three months after the other anchor store, Macy's, announced its departure.

A report by Morningstar in July put the Oakdale Mall at risk of closing with the loss of Sears.