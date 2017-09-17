Claws and Paws Golf Tourney Raises Money For Humane Society

The 8th annual Claws and Paws Golf Tournament helped to raise money for the Broome County Humane Society. The event took place at Golden Oaks Golf Course in Windsor.

Humane Society Fundraising Coordinator, Kimberly Broderick says this is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year. It allows the non-profit organization purchase necessarily supplies for animals under its care.

"It's crucial because we don't receive any money from the government. And people don't realize, they think we get all sorts of money from the county or the state and that's just not the fact. We have to have events like this. They support us, they support the animals that come through our door and what we're trying to accomplish," said Broderick.

Around 25 teams came together for the tournament. There was a post dinner and 50.50 raffle for everyone who came out. The fee for a four-person team, which included 18 hole of golf, cost $300.

Broderick says the Humane Society is in dire need of donations. you can visit the website here for a list of food and supplies you can donate.