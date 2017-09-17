Vestal Girl Scouts Make Garden Bench for Nursing Home

Vestal Girl Scout troop #30245 teamed up with one local business owner to create a garden bench for senior citizens at Willow Point Nursing home. Four girls were earning their Scout Silver Award, the 2nd highest achievement for 50 hours of community service.

The girls partnered with local business owner of New Image Properties LLC, Susan Hamm-Black, to complete the project.

"I am truly honored to have been a part of this project with these exceptional young ladies. They made they're mind up that this was what they were going to do and got right to it. they did all the work. I just shared a few skills to help them along. I'm so proud of each of them and the beautiful addition to Willow Point that they built," said Susan Hamm-Black, Owner of New Image Properties LLC.

Troop leader, Kally Doyle Schoenfeldt says it involved many hours of planning, but eventually the project was completed on Saturday, August 16th. The girls sent out letters to several nursing homes, but ultimately Willow Point was what they chose.

The Vestal Girl Scouts raised money through bottle drives and donations to complete the nearly $400 project. You can see the newly finished garden bench right in front of the Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal.