Wings of Hope 5k Spreads Awareness on Suicide Prevention

Around 50 people gathered at Dorchester park in Whitney Point for the third annual Wings of Hope 5k. The race was held in honor of National Suicide Awareness Month.

Outreach members from the Binghamton Vet Center and the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier helped sponsor the event. The coordinator, Jody Pangburn says the 5k started in honor of her son, who sadly passed away from suicide at the age of 22. She adds that she wants to spread awareness on suicide prevention, while keeping her son's memory alive.

"I want it to have that home grown feel to it and for people to able to bond here that might not see each other for a whole year. I've had a few people say 'this could grow real big if we get a bigger place.' No, I want to keep it right here in the northern part of Broome County and bring more people so they're aware of what's needed here," said Pangburn.

Traditionally, every year participants release butterflies as a way to remember those who lost their lives from suicide.