2017 Endicott Apple Festival Attracts Thousands

The Apple Festival has been showcasing local businesses to thousands of people since 1985. While kicking off the start to the harvest season, over 70 vendors brought a taste of local fruits to Washington Street in Endicott.

"I always come out every year. This is my fourth year now. I bake my apple bread and I sew my Children's pillows. It's just an awesome time to come out once a year and just show off what you do," said Diane Moore, Craft Vendor at the Apple Festival.

Nearly every thing "apple" was represented at the event; such as apple pie, candy apples, apple wood engravings and apple accessories. But vendors say the festival is much more than just the fruit it represents.

"I think it's a great time for the community to come together. I think it brings families from all over Endicott, all over the area and community. It's a great time to just walk down the street and see friends you haven't seen in years or months. You can reconnect but it also showcases the downtown Endicott area," said Amy Alexander, Director of Youth Development for the Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome.

"Not only financially, but spiritually this is good for me. its about meeting new friends and new people," said Moore.

The festival also featured live entertainment by Rich Wilson, and Doug and Eamonn Hubert. It was free to the public, and was held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.