Two Binghamton Restaurants Crowned 'King of Wings'

Beer Thirty and Sake Tumi were declared the 'King of Wings' at the 6th annual WingFest at NYSEG Stadium. The event serves as a fundraiser to fight opioid addiction in the Southern Tier.

Proceeds from the day were donated to the Addiction Center of Broome County.

In addition to raising money for a charitable organization, the event also helps small businesses grow.

The fest brings out, I can't even tell you how many, people. It's been a constant flow through here all day. There's been so many restaurants and bars a and everything else that have popped up, whether it be in downtown Binghamton or just on the outskirts of Binghamton, that it really gives people an opportunity to showcase what they have available. — Mike Rogers, Ice House/Fire & Ice Owner

Organizers say they've served nearly a quarter of a million chicken wings over the first five years of the event.