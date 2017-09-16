Bearcats fall to unbeaten Lions

VESTAL, N.Y. – Alex Bangeri scored off a corner kick in the 11th minute, leading unbeaten Columbia (3-0-2) to a 1-0 win over Binghamton (2-4-1) before a crowd of 1,467 fans on Family Weekend at the Bearcats Sports Complex.



Bangeri, whose goal was his first of the season, was in the right place at the right time during a corner kick. The kick was taken by Nike Azuma and following a series of deflections, Bangeri finished off the play. The assist was credited to Arthur Bosua.



Defensively, Binghamton continued its improvement, surrendering only one goal for the second game in a row. Offensively, the Bearcats' best chance for a goal took place in the early minutes when junior forward Nikos Psarras' shot from close range was stopped by Columbia goalkeeper Dylan Castahheira.



"I'm pretty pleased with the performance that we had in the game but I am gutted about the result," head coach Paul Marco said. "We've started to connect more passes than we have the last few games but we've talked a lot and trained a lot this week not to give up set-piece goals. To be fair, Columbia scored a good goal off the corner kick but outside of the goal, we did quite well. It's a game of moments and Columbia made the most of one of theirs."



In goal, the Bearcats got three saves each from redshirt sophomores Alejandro Cubillo and Chris Shutler.



Castanheira, meanwhile, had three saves to record the solo shutout.



The attendance was the largest for any event at the Bearcats' Sports Complex since last season's Homecoming crowd of 1,801.



Binghamton returns to action against Canisius next Saturday at 7 p.m.



