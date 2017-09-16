  • Home

Section IV Saturday

CONKLIN, N.Y. -

Here are the Section IV Football scores from Saturday:

Susquehanna Valley 41 - Waverly 13
Horseheads 24 - Binghamton 0
Christian Brothers Academy 40 - Elmira 33
Moravia 20 - Groton 16
Bainbridge-Guilford 34 - Delhi 13