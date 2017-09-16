Broome County Humane Society "Clears its Shelter"

The Broome County Humane Society was one of 33 Animal Shelters across New York State to have its adoption fees waived by the Bissell Pet Foundation in order to help get more pets adopted.

"Events like this help us push things through faster, so at the end of the day we can take more animals in," said Amberly Ondria, Broome Couty Humane Society Shelter Manager.

In June, the Humane Society moved into a new location but still finds itself "running at full capacity," according to Ondria. Events like the one on Saturday help the Shelter take in more animals and in turn help find those animals a new home.

According to Ondria, there were more than 2000 animals up for adoption across the state at the beginning of the day. She adds that the Binghamton location was able to find new homes for more than 30 of its pets.

"We're searching and finding our animals their forever homes," said Ondria.

The Bissell Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell to help reduce the number of animals in shelters and rescues across the United States.