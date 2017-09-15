Kevin James Reschedules Show

The Kevin James performance what was supposed to take place on Saturday, September 16, has been postponed due to a family emergency.

The show is rescheduled for October 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Forum Theatre.

AM Productions said anyone who is unable to attend can be refunded through the original point of purchase.

The Arena Box Office will be open on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and the Forum Box Office will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., they are both closed on Sunday.

More information on hours and times can be found on their website.