UPDATE: Woman Struck, Killed by Train in Endicott

Authorities have confirmed a woman was struck and killed by a Norfolk Southern train in Endicott Friday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Southern spokesman Jon Glas the eastbound train did not have time to hit the horn by the time it spotted the woman walking on the tracks at about 4:10 p.m.

Glass said at this time it does not appear the adult female intentionally planned to walk in front of an oncoming train. Her identity has not yet been released.

Police have closed off the crossings on Paige Ave. and Dwayne Ave. in Endicott.

