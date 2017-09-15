Binghamton Restaurant Week to Kick Off Tuesday

Restaurant week in Binghamton kicks off next Tuesday and lasts until the 28th.

Mayor Rich David and Senator Fred Akshar announced the details Friday morning, highlighting that 25 locally-owned restaurants will be participating.

Customers will be treated to three-course meals of $10 for lunch and $20 for dinner.

A percentage of meals purchased will benefit the organizations ACHIEVE and VINES.

The week has brought in over $3 million for participating restaurants since starting in 2010 and thousands for charities.