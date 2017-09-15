Norwich Sex Offender Charged With Child Porn

The Norwich Police Department has concluded an investigation into the possession of child pornography with

the arrest of one individual Thursday morning.



Norwich Police arrested John H Stacy, age 55, of 6 W. Midland Drive, Apt. A, Norwich on the

following charges:



1. Possessing Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, a Class ‘E’ Felony (NYS Penal Law)

2. Failure to Register: Sex Offender 1st Offense, a Class ‘E’ Felony (NYS Corrections Law)



The charge of Possessing Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, alleges that Stacy knowingly had in his

possession, images and videos of children under the age of sixteen years of age, engaged in sexual and/or

obscene performances.



The charge of Failure to Register: Sex Offender 1st Offense, alleges that Stacy intentionally failed to register

his internet identifiers within ten (10) days. In this case, Stacy failed to register his social media account. Stacy

is currently a Level II Sex Offender on the New York State Sexual Offender Registry.



The Norwich Police worked closely with the Chenango County District Attorney’s Office during this

investigation. Stacy was arraigned in Norwich City Court by the Hon. James Downey and remanded to the

Chenango County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50.000 cash bail. Stacy is scheduled to reappear in Norwich

City Court on Tuesday September 19th.