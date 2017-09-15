Norwich Sex Offender Charged With Child Porn

NORWICH, N.Y. -
The Norwich Police Department has concluded an investigation into the possession of child pornography with
the arrest of one individual Thursday morning.
Norwich Police arrested John H Stacy, age 55, of 6 W. Midland Drive, Apt. A, Norwich on the
following charges:
1. Possessing Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, a Class ‘E’ Felony (NYS Penal Law)
2. Failure to Register: Sex Offender 1st Offense, a Class ‘E’ Felony (NYS Corrections Law)
The charge of Possessing Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, alleges that Stacy knowingly had in his
possession, images and videos of children under the age of sixteen years of age, engaged in sexual and/or
obscene performances.
The charge of Failure to Register: Sex Offender 1st Offense, alleges that Stacy intentionally failed to register
his internet identifiers within ten (10) days. In this case, Stacy failed to register his social media account. Stacy
is currently a Level II Sex Offender on the New York State Sexual Offender Registry.
The Norwich Police worked closely with the Chenango County District Attorney’s Office during this
investigation. Stacy was arraigned in Norwich City Court by the Hon. James Downey and remanded to the
Chenango County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50.000 cash bail. Stacy is scheduled to reappear in Norwich
City Court on Tuesday September 19th.