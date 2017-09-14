Man Who Survived Golden Gate Bridge Suicide Attempt Speaks at BU

In September of 2000, Kevin Hines jumped off of the Golden Gate Bridge as he attempted suicide, but he survived and now travels across the world spreading his message about mental health. His journey brought him to Binghamton University on Thursday night in front of a packed crowd of nearly 200 people.

"A University setting is a place where all students grow, but they can grow negatively or they can grow positively," said Hines.

His talk discussed mental health, suicide, depression, mental illness, struggle, and pain. Hines also spoke about how his bipolar disorder led to his attempted suicide and his current efforts to reach out and connect to hose who are depressed or suicidal.

"We're going to be candid enough about it so that the person listening who is being quiet can use their voice to tell their truth," said Hines.

He is one of only 34 people to have lived after jumping from the bridge and Hines believes his survival story can inspire others.

"I've been given a second chance and I believe if you're given a second chance, you got to give back," said Hines.

Binghamton University's Counseling Center and the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier hosted the event.

"An Evening with Kevin Hines: Surviving and Thriving After a Suicide Attempt," falls during National Suicide Prevention Week, which aims to educate the public on the warning signs of suicide ideation and how to deal with mental illness.