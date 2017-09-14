Owego's Historic Pumpelly House Re-Opens with Expansion

The Pumpelly House Estate and Carriage House has remained a staple of the Town of Owego for over 100 years. Thursday, Pumpelly Estate owner, Christine Baust, re-opened the house for public usage.

Adding a few new additions to this historic district, Baust welcomed guests and the Tioga Chamber of Commerce to the Riverside room (which extends the interior of the Carriage House to accommodate up to 210 people) and an 1800 square-foot wrap around deck overlooking the Susquehanna river to add more expansive space for events.

According to Baust, included in the upgrading is a Bridal readying room on the second floor. Making the Pumpelly Estate a useful venue for every special event, no matter the occasion.

"Our capacity went from 120 people to over 300 people, because I wanted this to be a one stop shop for my clients," said Christine Baust.

Locals can enjoy the new improvements, daily. The Pumpelly House currently offers bed and breakfast services, which includes a waiting staff to really "pamper" its guests.

The Estate offers a venue for many occasions including- wedding receptions, showers, retreats, fundraising and charity events, and much more.

If you or anyone would like to experience this architectural beauty, visit the Pumpelly House's official website or call to set up a scheduled event consultation at (607) 687-0510.