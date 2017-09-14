Jones stripped of title; breaks silence on Twitter

UFC President Dana White made the decision late Wednesday night to strip Jon Jones of his UFC Light Heavyweight Title. Jones, an Endicott native, took back the belt on July 29 with a knockout of arch rival Daniel Cormier. In August it was announced that Jones failed a USADA drug test, testing positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol, and Tuesday his B Sample also came back positive confirming the August test. On Wednesday, following the results of the B Sample, the California State Athletic Commission overturned the result of the fight, making it a no-contest.

This is now the third time Jones has been stripped of his title, the first coming in April 2015 following his arrest from a hit-and-run incident in New Mexico, the second he was stripped of the interim title in November 2016 after being handed a one-year suspension for his first failed drug test prior to UFC 200 in which he was supposed to have a rematch with Cormier.

Cormier has now had the UFC Light Heavyweight Title returned to him. UFC had previously been on the record saying the status of the belt would be decided after due process was served. Jones has the right to appeal the results and has a right to arbitration, so even now this ordeal is a long way from being over. White, understandably frustrated with the tumultuous three years of problems with Jones, has hinted that Jones's career with UFC might be over, but no official statement has been made in that regard.

Jones's camp has maintained his innocence, saying as recently as Tuesday that he must have taken a tainted supplement and that he would never knowingly take steroids. Jones, has been silent, but that silence broke on Thursday when he responded to a tweet asking him to tell the truth.

Dude the truth is I would never do steroids, I put that on my children and I put that on my Heavenly Father https://t.co/i8EEbrQU5x — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) September 14, 2017

Jones appeal could be heard as early as next month.

Fox 40 will keep you updated on this story as it develops.