Broome County Dog Shelter Holds "Paws on the Plaza" Event to De-stress Government Employees

The Broome County Dog Shelter held its first event at Government Plaza Thursday.

“Paws on the Plaza” encourages government employees to socialize with adoptable dogs on their lunch break as a way to destress.

The shelter currently has 36 dogs and 15-20 in the adoption program.

Kelly Conlon, Manager of the Broome County Dog Shelter, expressed firsthand how de-stressing with the dogs is a great experience.

When I am at work at the dog shelter and I get a little stressed out, I go in a room and de-stress or go out with one of the dogs and it helps. I feel so much better after having a dogs love and the dogs also benefit as well.

The shelter hopes to continue this event every few weeks at the plaza.

For more information on adoption visit broomecounty.com/shelter.