Broome County Dog Shelter Holds "Paws on the Plaza" Event to De-stress Government Employees

BINGHAMTON, NY -
The Broome County Dog Shelter held its first event at Government Plaza Thursday.
“Paws on the Plaza” encourages government employees to socialize with adoptable dogs on their lunch break as a way to destress.
The shelter currently has 36 dogs and 15-20 in the adoption program.
Kelly Conlon, Manager of the Broome County Dog Shelter, expressed firsthand how de-stressing with the dogs is a great experience.
When I am at work at the dog shelter and I get a little stressed out, I go in a room and de-stress or go out with one of the dogs and it helps. I feel so much better after having a dogs love and the dogs also benefit as well.
The shelter hopes to continue this event every few weeks at the plaza.
For more information on adoption visit broomecounty.com/shelter.