Employee Steals $10,000 From Charitable Organization

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office and Binghamton Police Department today arrested Shelley A. Allegrino, for Grand Larceny, in the third degree.



According to police, Allegrino, while employed at Lourdes Hospital, and while acting as secretary of the Lourdes Employee Charitable Contribution Organization, did steal in excess of $10,000 from the organization.



All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.



“Financial fraud can be prevented; it’s our goal to prosecute those who take what doesn’t belong to them,

and work with non-profits to prevent these crimes from occurring,” said District Attorney Steve Cornwell.