Windsor Man Arrested For A Felony After Having 21 Suspensions On His License

New York State Police at Kirkwood on Wednesday afternoon arrested Matthew Watkins, age 35, of Windsor for the felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1 st degree and other traffic violations.



The arrest occurred after a traffic stop when a trooper observed Watkins driving while his vehicle registration was expired, while on State Route 17 in the Town of Kirkwood. A check of his driving privilege in NYS showed that he has a revoked NYS driver license that has been suspended 21 times on 11 separate dates.



Watkins was issued tickets returnable to the Town of Kirkwood Court on September 19, 2017.