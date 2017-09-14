Endicott Man Charged With DWI After Crash

The Broome County Sheriff’s on Wednesday responded to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Pollard Hill Road and Edson Road in the Town of Maine. Upon arrival Deputy Andres was able to identify one of the drivers as a Seth M. Nichols age 21 of Endicott.

The investigation revealed that Nichols had been drinking prior to the accident and that his license was revoked for a prior DWI arrest. Nichols failed the standardized field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated.

He was brought to the Sheriff’s Office where a breath test showed

His blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. Nichols had a previous conviction for Driving while intoxicated in the past ten years making this charge a Felony. Also, due to his license being revoked for DWI, He was charged with Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a Felony.