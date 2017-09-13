Candor Man Sentenced to Prison for Sexual Acts Involving Children

A Candor man has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison, for multiple sexual acts involving children.



Matthew J. Williams, 33, was sentenced on Monday at Tioga County Court. He is to serve five years in prison for engaging in Sexual Conduct with a female child victim, sometime between June and July of 2013.

Williams was also sentenced to three years in prison for Sexual Abuse of a female child less than 11 years old, in June of 2011. This sentence will run concurrent to his sentence of five years in state prison.

Judge Gerald Keene said his sentences will run consecutive to an additional, sentence from Tompkins County. Where he will serve six years in state prison for Sex Abuse.

Williams will serve a total of 11 years in state prison with 20 years of post release supervision.